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Infosys ADR slips over 5% after Q1 results, FY27 growth guidance cut

Infosys ADR fell after the company reported a sequential drop in net profit for the first quarter of FY27 and a cut in the upper end of its FY27 revenue growth guidance.

Ankit Gohel
Published24 Jul 2026, 06:31 AM IST
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Infosys ADR ended 2.01% lower at $10.71 apiece on NYSE.
Infosys ADR ended 2.01% lower at $10.71 apiece on NYSE.(Photo: PTI)
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Infosys’ American Depositary Receipts (ADR) fell more than 5% in US trading after the IT major reported its Q1 results and cut the upper end of its FY27 revenue growth guidance.

Infosys ADR declined as much as 5.76% to $10.30 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). It ended 2.01% lower at $10.71 apiece.

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An ADR is a negotiable certificate issued by a US bank that represents shares of a foreign company. It allows the company’s shares to be traded on US stock exchanges such as the NYSE and Nasdaq.

Also Read | Infosys clocks weak Q1, picks Dash for CEO

The dip in Infosys ADR came after the company reported a sequential drop in net profit for the first quarter of FY27 and a cut in the upper end of its FY27 revenue growth guidance.

Infosys Q1 Results

Infosys reported a net profit of 7,769 crore in the quarter ended June 2026, registering a fall of 8.6% from 8,501 crore in the March quarter.

The IT major’s revenue grew 3.9% sequentially to 48,211 crore, while in dollar terms, revenue rose 0.8% to $5.08 billion. Constant currency (CC) revenue growth was at 1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

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Infosys narrowed its FY27 constant currency revenue growth guidance to 1.5% - 3% from 1.5% - 3.5%, while maintaining its EBIT margin guidance at 20%-22%

At the operational front, EBIT in Q1FY26 increased 4.3% QoQ to 10,163 crore, while the EBIT margin expanded 20 basis points (bps) to 21.1%.

Also Read | Infosys Q1 Results: Attrition rate improves to 13%; headcount slips sequentially

New CEO

Infosys also announced that its chief executive officer and managing director Salil Parekh will step down from his role effective April 1, 2027, after nearly a nine-year stint.

The IT major said it board of director has appointed Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO designate of the company. He will be appointed as Infosys CEO and Managing Director on 1 April 2027 for a five-year term.

On Thursday, Infosys share price ended 0.05% lower at 1,051.80 apiece on the BSE.

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About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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