India's second-largest IT services company, Infosys' ADR (American Depository Receipt) stock price jumped more than 10% after the US stock market opened on Wednesday, 14 January 2026. The company revised its revenue guidance for the financial year ending 2025-26.

Infosys Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salil Parekh revised its revenue growth guidance for the financial year ending 2025-26 to 3-3.5%, while retaining the market operating margin guidance at 20-22%.

“The new revenue growth guidance for this financial year is 3-3.5% growth in constant penalty. Our operating margin guidance for the financial year remains 20-22%,” said CEO Parekh.

ADR shares are tools which foreign companies use to leverage a certificate issued by a US Bank to help them trade on the benchmark Wall Street indices, much similar to other US-based companies.

Infosys ADR stock price Infosys ADR stock price was trading over 10% at $19.28 as of 9:53 a.m. (EDT), compared to $17.52 at the previous Wall Street close, according to MarketWatch data.

The company's ADR shares have given US stock market investors more than 19% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock has lost 17% in the last one-year period, NYSE data shows.

Over the last six months, Infosys ADR shares have risen over 2%, but are trading 1.18% lower in the last five market sessions on the US stock market. The company's ADR shares hit their 52-week high level at $30, while the 52-week low level was at $15.82.

The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at $73.6 billion as of the trading session on Wednesday, 14 January 2025, MarketWatch data showed.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

