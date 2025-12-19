Infosys ADR stock jumps over 56% over strong volumes on US stock market today — Details here

India's second-largest IT services company, Infosys' ADR (American Depository Receipt) shares surged more than 56% during the intraday trading session on Wall Street after strong investor buying fueled trading volumes for the stock on 19 December 2025.

MarketWatch data show that trading volumes jumped to more than 3,500,000 as the Infosys ADR stock price hit its intraday high level of $30 apiece on the US stock market today. The average level of the trading volumes before the surge was around 300,000, as of Friday's market session.

The shares hit their intraday high level during the early trading session on Friday. However, the shares are likely to have surged without the presence of a trigger other than any technicals or

Infosys ADR stock today Infosys ADR stock was trading 7.81% higher at $20.54 as of 12:22 p.m. (EDT) during Friday's stock market session, compared to $19.18 at the previous market close, according to MarketWatch data.

The shares hit the intraday high level of $30 apiece, compared to the previous market close levels, marking a 56.41% jump in a single trading session. However, the trading for Infosys ADR shares was halted briefly after the stock hit its upper circuit levels with its sudden surge during Friday's Wall Street session.

As per the latest update the trading has resumed for Infosys' ADR shares.