Infosys' ADRs fall over 3% after Q2 results as CFO Nilanjan Roy quits
Nilanjan Roy has chosen to step down to pursue personal aspirations outside of Infosys.
Shares of tech major Infosys, listed on the US stock market, declined more than 3% during the opening trade on Monday, December 11, followed by the announcement of Nilanjan Roy's resignation from the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Infosys, with his last day in office set for March 31.
