Infosys Q3 results: Tech giant sees ADRs jump by 5% despite decline in net profit
Infosys witnesses a 7.3% YoY decline in net profit to ₹6,106 crore in Q3 FY24. Despite the decline, Infosys shares listed on the US stock market rose by 4.9% during opening trade on January 11.
IT tech major, Infosys witnessed a 7.3% YoY decline in its net profit to ₹6,106 crore in the third quarter of FY24. Despite a significant decline in its net profit, Infosys shares, listed on the US stock market, jumped as much as 4.9% during the opening trade on Thursday, January 11.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started