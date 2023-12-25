Infosys AI deal termination: Here's how the stock is expected to open tomorrow
Infosys shares are expected to be volatile after losing a $1.5 billion contract, with analysts predicting a negative opening in tomorrow's session.
Infosys share price impact: Infosys shares are anticipated to experience substantial volatility in Tuesday's trading session following the company's loss of a multi-year contract valued at USD 1.5 billion. Analysts expect shares of Infosys to open in the red in tomorrow's session.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started