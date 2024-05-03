Infosys allots 6.57 lakh equity shares to top-performing employees under two schemes: Details here
Infosys share allotment to employees included 341,402 equity shares under the 2015 Incentive Compensation Plan and 315,926 shares under the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program 2019.
IT major Infosys Limited has allotted more than 6.57 lakh equity shares to eligible employees. The allotment, confirmed through a resolution on May 1, 2024, and approved the following day, was facilitated under two stock incentive plans, the company said in an exchange filing on May 3.
