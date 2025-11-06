Infosys announces record date for ₹18,000 crore share buyback — Check key details, eligibility criteria here

Infosys, India's second-largest IT company, on Thursday, 6 November 2025, announced the record date for its ₹18,000 crore share buyback.

Advertisement

The board of directors announced that the company has set Friday, 14 November 2025, as the ‘record date’ for its share buyback plan, where it will determine the eligible shareholders who will participate in the buyback.

Also Read | Infosys buyback: What past offers reveal about stock trend

“The company has fixed Friday, 14 November 2025, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who are eligible to participate in the buyback,” Infosys said in an exchange filing.

Infosys buyback details, eligibility Mint reported earlier that Infosys has announced a ₹18,000 crore buyback proposal, where the IT major will repurchase its own shares from the existing shareholders of the company. The board of directors approved the share buyback plan on 11 September 2025, marking the IT firm's first buyback since 2022.

Advertisement

The buyback deal outlines that Infosys will repurchase up to 10 crore equity shares, which represents 2.41% of the total share capital of the IT major. The company will buy back the shares at ₹1,800 apiece in cash, amounting to ₹18,000 crore in value.

Every shareholder who owns the company stock will be eligible for the buyback offer, while 15% of the buyback offer will be reserved for the small investor segments.

Infosys's buyback offer will be carried out through the tender offer route on both the NSE and BSE indices, and the tender window will remain open for five working days since the announcement.

According to an earlier report, Infosys will fund the buyback entirely from the company's reserves without taking any borrowings.

Advertisement

Infosys share price trend Infosys' share price closed 0.12% lower at ₹1,466.25 in Thursday's market session, compared to ₹1,468 at the previous market close. The company announced the record date for its buyback offer after market hours on 6 November.

Infosys' stock has given investors more than 31% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the shares are down 19.59% in the last one year.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares have declined 22.10% in 2025 and are currently trading 0.64% lower over the last month.

Shares of Infosys hit their 52-week high of ₹2,006.80 on 13 December 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹1,307.10 on 7 April 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The IT company's market capitalisation stood at over ₹6.09 trillion as of 6 November 2025.

Advertisement

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee