Infosys attrition rate rises to 14.4% in Q1, total headcount improves by 8,456 to 3.24 lakh employees

Infosys, the country’s second-largest IT company, announced its financial performance for the quarter ended June (Q1FY26), along with updates on attrition, total employee count, and net additions during the period.

The company's voluntary employee attrition rate rose to 14.4% in June 2025, up from 14.1% in March 2025 and 12.7% in June 2024, which indicates a rise in the number of employees who chose to leave the company over the past year, based on a trailing twelve-month (LTM) basis.

The Bangalore based company had a total of 323,788 employees as of June 30, 2025, compared to 323,578 employees at the end of March 2025. This indicates a net addition of 210 employees during the quarter. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company added 8,456 employees, up from 315,332 in June 2024.

"If you look at our hiring numbers, our overall headcount has remained constant at this point in time, and our utilisation is at its peak at 85%. So, we will continue hiring. We expect to continue hiring in line with what we announced at the beginning of the year, so there's no change there," said Jayesh Sanghrajka, Infosys CFO

Infosys reported higher-than-expected revenue, profit in Q1 Meanwhile, the company reported stronger-than-expected numbers in Q1 and narrowed its full-year forecast to 1%–3% from a prior range of flat to 3%, in line with analyst expectations for a lift in the lower end, and it also retained its operating margin forecast at 20–22% for FY26.

It reported an 8.7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) in the June quarter to ₹6,921 crore from ₹6,368 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The revenue from operations improved by 7.53 percent to ₹42,279 crore, compared to ₹39,315 crore in Q1 FY25, led by higher working days and significant growth in the BFSI vertical.

Its revenue from banking and financial services segment rose for the fifth consecutive quarter, helped by marquee deal wins including Bank of Sydney, Metro Bank, and U.K.-based AIB.

"Our performance in Q1 demonstrates the strength of our enterprise AI capabilities, the success in client consolidation decisions, and the dedication of our over 300,000 employees”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. “Our large deal wins of $3.8 billion reflect our distinct competitive positioning and deep client relationships,” he added.

“Q1 performance is a clear reflection of our unwavering focus on multiple fronts, resulting in strong growth at 2.6% QoQ, resilient margins at 20.8%, and an EPS increase of 8.6% YoY. We continue to leverage Project Maximus to make investments in strategic priorities to drive profitable growth and enhance shareholder value,” said Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO. “Cash flow conversion was well above 100% for the fifth consecutive quarter. The impact of currency volatility was effectively managed through our proactive hedging strategy,” he added.