Infosys block deal on March 12: Shruti Shibulal, one of the promoters of Infosys, on Wednesday acquired additional shares of the IT firm for ₹469 crore through an open market transaction.

Shruti is daughter of Infosys co-founder and former CEO SD Shibulal.

According to block deal data on NSE, Shruti bought 29.84 lakh shares of Bengaluru-based Infosys.

The shares were picked up at an average price of ₹1,574 apiece, taking the deal value to ₹469.69 crore.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Manchanda, one of the family members of SD Shibulal, sold the same number of shares at the same price.

Infosys' shares fell 4.31 per cent to close at ₹1,590.05 apiece on the NSE.