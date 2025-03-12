Mint Market

Infosys block deal on March 12: Former CEO’s daughter Shruti Shibulal acquires 29.84 lakh shares for ₹469 crore

Published12 Mar 2025, 10:11 PM IST
Infosys McCamish Systems was acquired by Infosys BPM in December 2009, (File Photo: Reuters)

Infosys block deal on March 12: Shruti Shibulal, one of the promoters of Infosys, on Wednesday acquired additional shares of the IT firm for 469 crore through an open market transaction.

Shruti is daughter of Infosys co-founder and former CEO SD Shibulal.

According to block deal data on NSE, Shruti bought 29.84 lakh shares of Bengaluru-based Infosys.

The shares were picked up at an average price of 1,574 apiece, taking the deal value to 469.69 crore.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Manchanda, one of the family members of SD Shibulal, sold the same number of shares at the same price.

Infosys' shares fell 4.31 per cent to close at 1,590.05 apiece on the NSE.

On Tuesday, Shruti bought the IT major's shares worth 494 crore.

