Infosys buyback: Narayana Murthy, wife Sudha Murty, Nandan Nilekani and other promoters opt out of the offer

Infosys buyback: The promoter and promoter group on IT services firm Infosys, which includes marquee names like Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty, Nandan Nilekani, among others, have decided to not participate in the 18,000 crore share buyback program, the company informed on Wednesday, October 22.

Updated22 Oct 2025, 06:03 PM IST
Infosys buyback: The promoter and promoter group of IT services firm Infosys, which includes marquee names like Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty, Nandan Nilekani, among others, have decided not to participate in the 18,000 crore share buyback program, the company informed on Wednesday, October 22.

In terms of the buyback regulations, under the tender offer route, the promoter and promoter group have the option to participate in the buyback.

"In this regard, the Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company have expressed their intention of not participating in the Buyback vide their letters dated September 14, 2025, September 16, 2025, September 17, 2025, September 18, 2025 and September 19, 2025," the release shared by the company on the exchanges said.

The promoters and promoter group together hold a 13.05% stake in the company as per the release. Infosys said that following the buyback, the voting rights of the promoters and promoter group in the company may change.

Who are the promoters of Infosys?

Infosys promoters include names like co-founders N R Narayana Murthy and Nandan Nilekani, along with their families. Murthy's wife, Sudha Murty, daughter Akshata Murty and son Rohan Murty.

Meanwhile, Nilekani's wife, Rohini Nilekani, and children, Nihar and Janhavi Nilekani, are also among the company's promoters.

Some other co-founders and their families are also part of the promoter group.

Sr. No.NameNumber of Equity Shares HeldShareholding Percentage (%)
A. Promoters
1Sudha Gopalakrishnan9,53,57,0002.3
2Rohan Murty6,08,12,8921.46
3Nandan M Nilekani4,07,83,1620.98
4Akshata Murty3,89,57,0960.94
5Asha Dinesh3,85,79,3040.93
6Sudha N Murty3,45,50,6260.83
7Rohini Nilekani3,43,35,0920.83
8Dinesh Krishnaswamy3,24,79,5900.78
9S Gopalakrishnan3,18,53,8080.77
10Shreyas Shibulal1,99,29,8600.48
11Narayana Murthy1,51,45,6380.36
12Meghana Gopalakrishnan1,48,34,9280.36
13Nihar Nilekani1,26,77,7520.31
14Shruti Shibulal87,05,6510.21
15Janhavi Nilekani85,89,7210.21
16Deeksha Dinesh76,46,6840.18
17Divya Dinesh76,46,6840.18
18S D Shibulal52,08,6730.13
19Kumari Shibulal49,45,9350.12
Total (A) 51,30,40,09612.35
B. Promoter Group
20Milan Shibulal Manchanda61,06,3020.15
21Nikita Shibulal Manchanda61,06,3020.15
22Gaurav Manchanda57,73,2330.14
23Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal54,27,8750.13
24Tanush Nilekani Chandra33,56,0170.08
25Ekagrah Rohan Murty15,00,0000.04
26Shray Chandra7,19,4240.02
Total (B) 2,89,89,1530.7
Total (A+B) 54,20,29,24913.05

Infosys buyback details

Infosys share buyback via the tender route of 18,000 crore is the fifth such offer by the company. The IT major has fixed the buyback price at 1,800 per share. The company is yet to announce the record date for the Infosys buyback.

Infosys could buy back 10,00,00,000 equity shares, comprising approximately 2.41% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company as of June

30, 2025.

Meanwhile, analysts foresee a low acceptance ratio. Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities, earlier told Mint that this could be due to heavy subscription. As per the analyst, retail shareholders could see a 6-20% acceptance ratio.

"While the 1,800 buyback price offers an attractive arbitrage opportunity, retail investors must understand that only a small portion of shares tendered will be accepted," she opined.

Infosys share buyback history

Infosys' 18,000 crore buyback is its largest ever. The first-ever Infosys share buyback programme was launched in 2017. The 13,000 crore buyback was priced at 1,150 per share with the company repurchasing 11.3 crore shares, amounting to 4.92% of its paid-up equity capital.

The company conducted its second buyback in 2019, valued at 8,260 crore, followed by a third worth 9,200 crore. In 2022, Infosys announced a fourth buyback of 9,300 crore through the open market route, with a maximum buyback price set at 1,850 per share.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

