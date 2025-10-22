Infosys buyback: Narayana Murthy, wife Sudha Murty, Nandan Nilekani and other promoters opt out of the offer

Infosys buyback: The promoter and promoter group of IT services firm Infosys, which includes marquee names like Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty, Nandan Nilekani, among others, have decided not to participate in the ₹18,000 crore share buyback program, the company informed on Wednesday, October 22.

In terms of the buyback regulations, under the tender offer route, the promoter and promoter group have the option to participate in the buyback.

"In this regard, the Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company have expressed their intention of not participating in the Buyback vide their letters dated September 14, 2025, September 16, 2025, September 17, 2025, September 18, 2025 and September 19, 2025," the release shared by the company on the exchanges said.

The promoters and promoter group together hold a 13.05% stake in the company as per the release. Infosys said that following the buyback, the voting rights of the promoters and promoter group in the company may change.

Who are the promoters of Infosys? Infosys promoters include names like co-founders N R Narayana Murthy and Nandan Nilekani, along with their families. Murthy's wife, Sudha Murty, daughter Akshata Murty and son Rohan Murty.

Meanwhile, Nilekani's wife, Rohini Nilekani, and children, Nihar and Janhavi Nilekani, are also among the company's promoters.

Some other co-founders and their families are also part of the promoter group.

Sr. No. Name Number of Equity Shares Held Shareholding Percentage (%) A. Promoters 1 Sudha Gopalakrishnan 9,53,57,000 2.3 2 Rohan Murty 6,08,12,892 1.46 3 Nandan M Nilekani 4,07,83,162 0.98 4 Akshata Murty 3,89,57,096 0.94 5 Asha Dinesh 3,85,79,304 0.93 6 Sudha N Murty 3,45,50,626 0.83 7 Rohini Nilekani 3,43,35,092 0.83 8 Dinesh Krishnaswamy 3,24,79,590 0.78 9 S Gopalakrishnan 3,18,53,808 0.77 10 Shreyas Shibulal 1,99,29,860 0.48 11 Narayana Murthy 1,51,45,638 0.36 12 Meghana Gopalakrishnan 1,48,34,928 0.36 13 Nihar Nilekani 1,26,77,752 0.31 14 Shruti Shibulal 87,05,651 0.21 15 Janhavi Nilekani 85,89,721 0.21 16 Deeksha Dinesh 76,46,684 0.18 17 Divya Dinesh 76,46,684 0.18 18 S D Shibulal 52,08,673 0.13 19 Kumari Shibulal 49,45,935 0.12 Total (A) 51,30,40,096 12.35 B. Promoter Group 20 Milan Shibulal Manchanda 61,06,302 0.15 21 Nikita Shibulal Manchanda 61,06,302 0.15 22 Gaurav Manchanda 57,73,233 0.14 23 Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal 54,27,875 0.13 24 Tanush Nilekani Chandra 33,56,017 0.08 25 Ekagrah Rohan Murty 15,00,000 0.04 26 Shray Chandra 7,19,424 0.02 Total (B) 2,89,89,153 0.7 Total (A+B) 54,20,29,249 13.05

Infosys buyback details Infosys share buyback via the tender route of ₹18,000 crore is the fifth such offer by the company. The IT major has fixed the buyback price at ₹1,800 per share. The company is yet to announce the record date for the Infosys buyback.

Infosys could buy back 10,00,00,000 equity shares, comprising approximately 2.41% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company as of June

30, 2025.

Meanwhile, analysts foresee a low acceptance ratio. Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities, earlier told Mint that this could be due to heavy subscription. As per the analyst, retail shareholders could see a 6-20% acceptance ratio.

"While the ₹1,800 buyback price offers an attractive arbitrage opportunity, retail investors must understand that only a small portion of shares tendered will be accepted," she opined.

Infosys share buyback history Infosys' ₹18,000 crore buyback is its largest ever. The first-ever Infosys share buyback programme was launched in 2017. The ₹13,000 crore buyback was priced at ₹1,150 per share with the company repurchasing 11.3 crore shares, amounting to 4.92% of its paid-up equity capital.

The company conducted its second buyback in 2019, valued at ₹8,260 crore, followed by a third worth ₹9,200 crore. In 2022, Infosys announced a fourth buyback of ₹9,300 crore through the open market route, with a maximum buyback price set at ₹1,850 per share.

