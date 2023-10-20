comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 20 2023 15:59:08
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.1 -2.22%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 202.9 -1.36%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,769.55 1.8%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.25 -1.4%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,523.05 0.53%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Infosys co-counder SD Shibulal's son, daughter-in-law sell Infy shares worth 435 crore
Back Back

Infosys co-counder SD Shibulal's son, daughter-in-law sell Infy shares worth ₹435 crore

 Asit Manohar

Shreyas Shibulal and Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal, son and daughter-in-law of Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal sold out Infosys shares in open market on 19th October 2023

Shreyas Shibulal sold pir 23,70,435 Infosys shares at ₹1,433.51 apiece whereas Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal sold out 6,67,924 shares in the Indian IT major at ₹1,432.96 per share. (REUTERS)Premium
Shreyas Shibulal sold pir 23,70,435 Infosys shares at 1,433.51 apiece whereas Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal sold out 6,67,924 shares in the Indian IT major at 1,432.96 per share. (REUTERS)

Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal's son Shreyas Shibulal and daughter-in-law Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal have offloaded their respective shareholdings in Indian IT major. They sold out Infy shares on 19th October 2023 in open market. Exchange filing by Infosys informs that together they sold out Infosys shares worth 435 crore on Thursday.

As per ther information available on Indian stock market exchanges, SD Shibulal's son Shreyas Shibulal sold out SD Shibulal's son Shreyas Shibulal sold out 23,70,435 Infosys shares at 1,433.5168 per share, which amounts to 3,39,80,58,395.808 or around 339.80 crore. Prior to selling these stocks, Shreyas Shibulal was holding 2,37,04,350 shares, which was 0.64 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. Now, after offloading his shareholding in Infosys Ltd, Shreyas Shibulal now owns 2,13,33,915 Infy shares, which is 0.58 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. This means, SD Shibulal's son offloaded 03.06 per cent stake in the Indian IT major on Thursday.

Likewise, SD Shibulal's daughter-in-law Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal sold out 6,67,924 Infosys shares at 1,432.9691 per share, amounting to 95.71 crore. Prior to offloading these Infy shares, Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal was holding 66,79,240 company shares, which was 0.18 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. After offloading Infosys shares worth 95.71 crore, Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal is now left with 60,11,316 shares in the Indian IT ginat or 0.16 per cent stake in the company. This means, SD Shibulal's daughter-in-law offloaded 0.02 per cent stake in Infosys.

Pharma stock rises 10% to hit 52-week high after JV, 1:10 stock split

So, SD Shibulal's son and daughter-in-law together sold out Infosys shares worth around 435 crore ( 339.8 crore + 95.71 crore = 435.51 crore exact).

SD Shibulal family's shareholding in Infosys

After this recent sell of by son and daughter-in-law of Infosys co-founder, current shareholding of SD Shibulal's family is as follows:

SD Shibulal's shareholding in Infosys: The Infosys co-founder himself owns 58,14,733 Infosys shares, which is 0.16 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

SD Shibulal's wife Kumari Shibulal's shareholding in Infosys: As of September 30, 2023, Kumari Shibulal owns 52,48,965 Infy shares or 1.14 per cent stake in the company.

SD Shibulal's daughter Shruti Shibulal's stake in Infosys: Shruti Shibulal owns 27,37,538 Infosys shares, which is 0.07 per cent of total paid up capital of Infosys.

SD Shibulal's son Shreyas Shibulal's stake in Infosys: Shreyas Shibulal now owns 2,13,33,915 Infy shares, which is 0.58 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

SD Shibulal's daughter-in-law Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal's stake in Infy: Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal is now left with 60,11,316 shares in the Indian IT ginat or 0.16 per cent stake in the company.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App