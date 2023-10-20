Infosys co-counder SD Shibulal's son, daughter-in-law sell Infy shares worth ₹435 crore
Shreyas Shibulal and Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal, son and daughter-in-law of Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal sold out Infosys shares in open market on 19th October 2023
Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal's son Shreyas Shibulal and daughter-in-law Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal have offloaded their respective shareholdings in Indian IT major. They sold out Infy shares on 19th October 2023 in open market. Exchange filing by Infosys informs that together they sold out Infosys shares worth ₹435 crore on Thursday.
