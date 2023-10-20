Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal's son Shreyas Shibulal and daughter-in-law Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal have offloaded their respective shareholdings in Indian IT major. They sold out Infy shares on 19th October 2023 in open market. Exchange filing by Infosys informs that together they sold out Infosys shares worth ₹435 crore on Thursday.

As per ther information available on Indian stock market exchanges, SD Shibulal's son Shreyas Shibulal sold out SD Shibulal's son Shreyas Shibulal sold out 23,70,435 Infosys shares at ₹1,433.5168 per share, which amounts to ₹3,39,80,58,395.808 or around ₹339.80 crore. Prior to selling these stocks, Shreyas Shibulal was holding 2,37,04,350 shares, which was 0.64 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. Now, after offloading his shareholding in Infosys Ltd, Shreyas Shibulal now owns 2,13,33,915 Infy shares, which is 0.58 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. This means, SD Shibulal's son offloaded 03.06 per cent stake in the Indian IT major on Thursday.

Likewise, SD Shibulal's daughter-in-law Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal sold out 6,67,924 Infosys shares at ₹1,432.9691 per share, amounting to ₹95.71 crore. Prior to offloading these Infy shares, Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal was holding 66,79,240 company shares, which was 0.18 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. After offloading Infosys shares worth ₹95.71 crore, Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal is now left with 60,11,316 shares in the Indian IT ginat or 0.16 per cent stake in the company. This means, SD Shibulal's daughter-in-law offloaded 0.02 per cent stake in Infosys.

Pharma stock rises 10% to hit 52-week high after JV, 1:10 stock split

So, SD Shibulal's son and daughter-in-law together sold out Infosys shares worth around ₹435 crore ( ₹339.8 crore + ₹95.71 crore = ₹435.51 crore exact).

SD Shibulal family's shareholding in Infosys

After this recent sell of by son and daughter-in-law of Infosys co-founder, current shareholding of SD Shibulal's family is as follows:

SD Shibulal's shareholding in Infosys: The Infosys co-founder himself owns 58,14,733 Infosys shares, which is 0.16 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

SD Shibulal's wife Kumari Shibulal's shareholding in Infosys: As of September 30, 2023, Kumari Shibulal owns 52,48,965 Infy shares or 1.14 per cent stake in the company.

SD Shibulal's daughter Shruti Shibulal's stake in Infosys: Shruti Shibulal owns 27,37,538 Infosys shares, which is 0.07 per cent of total paid up capital of Infosys.

SD Shibulal's son Shreyas Shibulal's stake in Infosys: Shreyas Shibulal now owns 2,13,33,915 Infy shares, which is 0.58 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

SD Shibulal's daughter-in-law Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal's stake in Infy: Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal is now left with 60,11,316 shares in the Indian IT ginat or 0.16 per cent stake in the company.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!