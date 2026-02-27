Infosys, Coforge, Wipro to TCS: IT stocks rally amid weak trends in Indian stock market today

Information Technology (IT) stocks traded high of Friday, February 27 despite weak trends in the Indian stock market today. The Nifty IT index rallied as much as 2.45% with almost all the constituents trading in the green.

Mphasis, LTI Mindtree, Infosys, Coforge and Tech Mahindra were the top Nifty IT contributors, gaining over 1% each. HCL Technologies, Wipro and TCS were also trading in the green.

The rally in IT stocks comes despite a fall in the benchmark indices. The BSE Sensex, and the NSE Nifty 50 were trading half a percent lower each.

Despite today's gains IT stocks are reeling under loses this month weighed down by concerns of AI-led disruptions. The Nifty IT index has crashed nearly 20% so far in February.

"At the index level the market has been on a consolidation mode for three months now, without any significant breakouts or breakdowns. But within the index, there are significant up moves and down moves. Last one month alone saw a huge 20% cut in Nifty IT index following the Anthropic shock," said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

According to experts, the rebound in IT stocks is occurring alongside a boost in global tech sentiment following a recent rally on Wall Street, driven by increases in tech companies, which alleviated concerns about AI-induced upheaval. Additional remarks from Anthropic suggesting a stronger emphasis on partnerships instead of completely replacing existing business models have also contributed to soothing investor anxiety.

Even with the recent upswing, analysts and market participants are still wary about the sector. Recent observations indicate that global investors are still underinvested in Indian IT stocks, with buying interest remaining selective instead of widespread. Although the current recovery points to some bargain hunting and short-covering in large-cap companies, investors continue to pay close attention to how IT firms adjust their business models in response to an AI-driven productivity cycle, as reported.