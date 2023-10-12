Infosys declares interim dividend of 18 per share

The record date for the interim dividend has been fixed on 25 October 2023.

IT major Infosys on Thursday declared an interim dividend of ₹18 per equity share, carrying a face value of ₹5 each for FY24.

The payout date has been fixed on 6 November 2023.

Since 25 October 2000, the company has declared 48 dividends and in the past 12 months, it declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹34 per share.

At the share price of ₹1,465.70, the dividend yield would be at 2.32%.

Infosys stock is likely to trade ex-dividend a day or two days before the record date of interim dividend.

On an ex-dividend date shareholders are eligible to receive the dividend payment.

On Thursday, India’s No.2 software services exporter announced its earnings for second quarter ended 30 September for financial year 2024.

Infosys reported consolidated net profit at ₹6,212 crore in the second quarter, up 3.1% from ₹6,021 crore a year ago.

The IT company said that it sees full-year revenue growth at 1%-2.5% on a constant currency basis, versus a prior view of 1%-3.5%.

However, the company retained its operating margin guidance for the full-year at 20%-22%. Its operating margin fell during the September quarter at 21.2% from 21.5% a year ago.

Infosys said that large deals jumped nearly three-fold from the year-ago period to $7.7 billion in the September quarter.

Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said, “We had our highest large deals value at USD 7.7 billion in Q2 spread across all verticals and geographies"

“This, in an uncertain macro-environment, is a testament to our ability to pivot and stay relevant to the evolving client needs, by delivering the benefits of transformation as well as productivity and cost savings at scale," Parekh added.

Shares of Infosys fell 2.82% to close at ₹1,452.30 on the NSE on Thursday. So far this year, the stock is down 4.70%.

