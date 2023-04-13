Infosys declares final dividend of 17.5 per share for FY23. Know record, ex-dividend, payment dates

Infosys has announced an equity dividend of 620.00% at a face value of ₹5 equaling ₹31 per share for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022, or FY22. The dividend yield at the current share price of ₹1,383.40 is 2.23%. The company has a solid track record of dividend declarations during the past five years. According to Trendlyne's statistics, Infosys Ltd. has issued 47 dividends since October 25, 2000. Infosys Ltd. announced an equity dividend in the amount of ₹32.50 per share over the past 12 months. This generates a dividend yield at the current share price of ₹1,383.40 of 2.34%.