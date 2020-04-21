Infosys declines 4% as lack of guidance indicate uncertainty

MUMBAI : Shares of Infosys were down as much as 4% on Tuesday as uncertainty about its business indicated by lack of guidance by the company made investors cautious. The IT major suspended both revenue growth and margin guidance for FY21 citing uncertain macro environment post covid-19. Infosys shares closed at Rs633.05, down 3.04% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 3.20% and BSE IT index fell 3.53%.

Infosys consolidated net profit (after minority interest) fell 3.05% to Rs4,321 crore for the quarter ended 31 March against Rs4,457 crore for the quarter ended 31 December quarter. In dollar terms, its revenue increased 4% year-on-year.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services have marginally cut Infosys FY21 and FY22 earnings per share (EPS) estimates building in heavier pricing pressure, the impact of which is partially offset by the change in our exchange rate assumption. "In light of the heightened uncertainty in the near term, we were not taken aback by the cautious outlook of the company. Beyond near-term challenges, Infosys should be a key beneficiary of digital IT spends by enterprises," the brokerage firm said.

Despite covid-19 impact on utilisation, in January-March quarter, Infosys was able to defend its gross margins , which is comforting. Q)," it said.

HDFC Securities Ltd feels steady onsite utilisation and availability of full stack onsite delivery centres (invested over last 3 years) will support increase in operational rigour, mitigating the impact from operating de-leverage in FY21. It has factored US dollar revenue decline at 2% for FY21. “Free cash flow (FCF) and payout yield at 5 and 4% support valuations even as FCF generation improved in FY20," it said.

Infosys EBIT margin for FY20 stands at 21.3% which is 330 basis points (bps) lower than TCS. “Hence, while Infosys outperformed TCS on revenue growth, TCS fared well on margins and return ratios. As the current covid crisis could lead to erosion in valuations, both TCS and Infosys could scout for acquisitions or buyout captives of select global clients. This could also be an incremental catalyst," Centrum Broking Ltd said.