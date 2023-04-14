Infosys dividend 2023: Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty to earn over ₹68 crore2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 02:29 PM IST
- Infosys dividend 2023: As per shareholding pattern of Infosys for October to December 2022 quarter, Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty owns 3,89,57,096 company shares
Infosys dividend 2023: While announcing its Q4FY23 results, Indian IT major Infosys announced final dividend of ₹17.50 per share to its shareholders. The dividend stock will award its loyal shareholders using its capital reserves and due to this ₹17.50 per share final dividend, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty's net worth may grow by more than ₹68 crore as she owns 1.07 per cent of total paid up capital of Infosys.
