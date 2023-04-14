Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Infosys dividend 2023: Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty to earn over 68 crore
Infosys dividend 2023: While announcing its Q4FY23 results, Indian IT major Infosys announced final dividend of 17.50 per share to its shareholders. The dividend stock will award its loyal shareholders using its capital reserves and due to this 17.50 per share final dividend, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty's net worth may grow by more than 68 crore as she owns 1.07 per cent of total paid up capital of Infosys.

Akshata Murty's net worth to shot up by 68 crore

As per the December 2022 shareholding data of Infosys, Rishi Sunak's wife and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata Murty owns 3,89,57,096 Infosys shares, which is 1.07 per cent of total paid up capital of the Indian IT major. As board of directors of Infosys has approved 17.50 per share final dividend, Akshata Murty is expected to earn 68,17,49,180 or 68.17 crore from Infosys dividend announced on Thursday. However, she will be eligible for final dividend payment only when she continues to hold this much of shares on Infosys dividend record date, which has been fixed on 2nd June 2023.

Infosys dividend record date

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about Infosys dividend and record date, the IT major said, "This has reference to our letter dated March 14, 2023, regarding the captioned subject. The Board, at their meeting held on April 12-13, 2023, transacted the following items of business: Recommended a final dividend of 17.50/- per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. The record date for the purposes of the Annual General Meeting and payment of final dividend is June 2, 2023. The dividend will be paid on July 3, 2023."

Infosys Q4 results

Infosys reported a sequentially weak quarter in the period ending March 31, 2023 (Q4FY23). The IT giant's Q4 PAT came in at 6,128 crore down by nearly 16% QoQ. While revenue also dipped by 2.2% QoQ to 37,441 crore. In constant currency, the company's revenue growth came in at 3.2% QoQ and 8.8% YoY. The operating margin stood at 21% in Q4.

