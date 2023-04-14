Infosys dividend 2023: Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty to earn over 68 crore

Akshata Murty's net worth to shot up by ₹ 68 crore

As per the December 2022 shareholding data of Infosys, Rishi Sunak's wife and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata Murty owns 3,89,57,096 Infosys shares, which is 1.07 per cent of total paid up capital of the Indian IT major. As board of directors of Infosys has approved ₹17.50 per share final dividend, Akshata Murty is expected to earn ₹68,17,49,180 or ₹68.17 crore from Infosys dividend announced on Thursday. However, she will be eligible for final dividend payment only when she continues to hold this much of shares on Infosys dividend record date, which has been fixed on 2nd June 2023.