Infosys dividend 2023: Rishi sunak's wife Akshata Murty's net worth jumps ₹138 crore in 2023
Infosys dividend: IT major has declared net dividend of ₹35.50 per share ( ₹17.50 + ₹18) in 2023
Infosys dividend 2023: While declaring the Q2 results for the financial year 2023-24, Indian IT major Infosys Ltd declared interim dividend of ₹18 per share for its eligible shareholders. Infosys also declared that 25th October 2023 will be Infosys dividend record date. After the announcement of interim dividend, British Prime minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty's net worth is expected to grow by around ₹138 crore in 2023.
