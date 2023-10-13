Infosys dividend 2023: While declaring the Q2 results for the financial year 2023-24, Indian IT major Infosys Ltd declared interim dividend of ₹18 per share for its eligible shareholders. Infosys also declared that 25th October 2023 will be Infosys dividend record date. After the announcement of interim dividend, British Prime minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty's net worth is expected to grow by around ₹138 crore in 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infosys dividend to fuel Akshara Murty's net worth As per the shareholding pattern of Infosys Ltd for April to June 2023 quarter, Rishi Sunak's Wife Akshata Murty is one of the promoters of Infosys. She owns 3,89,57,096 Infosys shares as promoter of the Indian IT major. These 3,89,57,096 Infosys shares are 1.05 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

As Infosys has declared dividend of ₹18 per share, Akshata Murty's net worth has grow by ₹70,12,27,728 or around ₹70 crore ( ₹18 x 70,12,27,728).

Infosys dividend history After the announcement of Q1 results 2023, Infosys had declared an interim dividend of ₹17.50 per share. Infosys shares traded ex-dividend on 2nd June 2023 for payment of ₹17.50 interim dividend to its eligible shareholders. So, Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty's net worth had grow by around ₹68 crore in June 2023 due to Infosy dividend announcement.

Therefore, due to Infosys dividend, Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty's net worth has grown by around ₹138 crore ( ₹70 crore + ₹68 crore). However, Akshata Murty will be eligible for ₹18 per share interim dividend only when she continues to hold this much of Infosys shares on 25th October 2023, record date for Infosys dividend.

Shareholding patternof Infosys Ltd for July to September 2023 quarter is still awaited.

Infosys dividend 2023 Infosys informed Indian stock market bourses on Thursday about the second interim dividend in FY24 citing, "This has reference to our letter dated September 14, 2023, regarding the captioned subject. The Board, at their meeting held on October 11-12, 2023, transacted the following items of business: Declared an interim dividend of ₹ 18/- per equity share. Fixed October 25, 2023 as record date for interim dividend and November 6, 2023 as payout date."

