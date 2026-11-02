Infosys dividend 2026: Record date tomorrow | Know dividend payout, yield, history, returns

Infosys dividend 2026: IT major Infosys' share price is likely to remain in focus on Monday, ahead of the record date for its FY27 interim dividend, scheduled for Tuesday, November 3. Today is the last opportunity for investors to buy the stock and become eligible to receive the announced interim dividend.

The IT major had announced an interim dividend of ₹26 per equity share, along with its September quarter results FY27 on 23 October.

Infosys interim dividend record date and payout date Infosys' board of directors declared an interim dividend of ₹26 per equity share for FY27, marking an increase from the interim dividend of ₹23 per share announced in the previous financial year. The company has fixed 3 November, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the dividend.

The dividend will be paid on 11 November according to the company's exchange filing dated 23 October. To be eligible for the payout, investors need to hold the shares before the ex-dividend date.

Infosys dividend history Infosys has maintained a consistent dividend distribution record over the years, with its payouts increasing gradually. The company's interim dividend has risen from ₹18 per share in FY24 to ₹21 in FY25 and ₹23 in FY26. For FY27, the company has increased its interim dividend to ₹26 per share.

For FY26, Infosys declared a total dividend of ₹48 per share, comprising an interim dividend of ₹23 and a final dividend of ₹25. This was higher than the total dividend of ₹43 per share distributed in FY25.

Financial year Interim dividend Final dividend Total dividend FY27 ₹ 26 — ₹ 26 FY26 ₹ 23 ₹ 25 ₹ 48 FY25 ₹ 21 ₹ 22 ₹ 43 FY24 ₹ 18 ₹ 20 ₹ 38 FY23 ₹ 16.50 ₹ 17.50 ₹ 34 FY22 ₹ 15 ₹ 16 ₹ 31

Infosys dividend yield and returns Infosys' dividend yield depends on the share price at which investors buy the stock and the dividend amount considered for calculation. Based on an indicative share price of ₹1,185, the company's FY26 total dividend of ₹48 per share translates into a historical dividend yield of approximately 4.05%.

Meanwhile, the newly declared interim dividend of ₹26 per share translates into an indicative yield of around 2.19% at the same reference price. This is not the full-year FY27 dividend yield, as the company may announce a final dividend later.

Infosys share price performance Infosys share price has witnessed positive momentum in the near term, gaining 1.63% over the past week. The IT stock has delivered stronger gains over the past month, rising 14.49%, indicating a recovery in its recent trading performance.

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However, the stock's performance remains weak over longer time frames. Infosys shares have declined 27.29% year-to-date (YTD) and are down 20.06% over the past year. The stock has also lost 13.51% over three years and 30.21% over five years.