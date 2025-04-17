Infosys dividend: IT major announces final dividend of ₹22 per share. Check record date, other details here

Infosys dividend: IT major Infosys announced a final dividend of ₹22 per share along with its March 2025 quarter results on Thursday, April 16.

Advertisement

The company in an exchange filing said, “The Board, at their meeting held on April 16-17, 2025, recommended a final dividend of ₹22/- per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.”

The record date for the purpose of the payment of the final dividend is May 30, 2025. The dividend will be paid on June 30, 2025, Infosys said.

Infosys Dividend History Prior to this, Infosys had announced an interim dividend of ₹21 per share for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), for which the record date was fixed as October 29, 2024.

In the past 12 months, Infosys has declared dividends amounting to ₹49 per share, giving it a dividend yield of 3.45%, according to Trendlyne data.

Advertisement

Infosys Q4 Results Infosys posted a 11.7% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit for the March 2025 quarter to ₹7,038 crore. The figure stood at ₹7,975 crore in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, the revenue jumped 7.91% YoY in Q4 FY25 to ₹40,925 crore from ₹37,923 crore in Q4 FY24. In dollar terms, the revenue came in at $4,730 billion, up 3.6% YoY, while in CC terms, revenue witnessed an increase of 4.2% YoY. Meanwhile, the operating margin for Q4 FY25 came in at 21.1%, growth of 0.5% YoY.

The company pegged the FY26 revenue guidance at 0-3% in CC terms and operating margin at 20-22%.

For FY25, Infosys delivered $19,277 million in revenue, a growth of 4.2% in constant currency. Operating margin was at 21.1%, expansion of 0.5% YoY. Free cash flow was the highest ever at $4,088 million, an increase of 41.8% YoY. Lastly, the total contract value of large deal wins was $11.6 billion for the year, with 56% net new, Infosys said.

Advertisement

"We have built a resilient organisation with sharp focus on client-centricity and responsiveness to the market, thanks to the trust of our clients and dedication of our employees. Our performance for the year has been robust in terms of revenues, expansion in operating margins and the highest ever free cash generation”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. “Our depth in AI, cloud and digital and strength in cost efficiency, automation, and consolidation position us well for the needs of our clients,” he added.

Infosys share price settled the day at ₹1420.20, up 0.51%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.