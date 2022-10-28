Infosys dividend: Indian IT major Infosys Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹16.50 per equity share to its eligible shareholders for the financial year 2022-23. This means those who own Infosys shares on its record date, which is 28th October 2022 i.e. on today, they would become eligible for the payment of ₹16.50 per share interim dividend.

As this Infosys dividend is going to benefit a good number of Infosys shareholders, some benefit would go into the pockets of new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty as well. As per the shareholding pattern of Infosys for recently ended September 2022 quarter, Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty holds 3,89,57,096 Infosys shares, which is 1.07 per cent of total paid up capital of Infosys.

Akshata Murty's income from Infosys dividend

As Infosys has announced interim dividend of ₹16.50 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23 and Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty holds 3,89,57,096 Infosys shares, her net income from this Infosys dividend would be ₹64,27,92,084 or around ₹64.27 crore.

Infosys dividend 2022 record date details

While informing Indian stock market exchanges about record date for dividend payment, Infosys Ltd said, "We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors (“Board") of Infosys Limited (“Company") at its meeting declared an interim dividend of ₹16.50/- per equity share. Fixed October 28, 2022 as record date for interim dividend and November 10, 2022 as payout date."

Akshata Murty, wife of Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is the daughter of Indian IT company Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and has stake in the company. While Sunak is a British national, his wife Akshata is an Indian citizen. Her non-domiciled status, which allows her to earn money abroad without paying taxes in Britain for a period of up to 15 years, has been a divisive issue in the UK.

Akshata Murty has done fashion designing diploma from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, which followed a short work stint at Deloitte and Unilever. She thereafter went on to pursue her MBA at Stanford where she met Rishi Sunak. The two married in 2009.

(With inputs from agencies)