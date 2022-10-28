Infosys dividend: Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty to earn 64 crore

Akshata Murty, wife of Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is the daughter of Indian IT company Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and has stake in the company. While Sunak is a British national, his wife Akshata is an Indian citizen. Her non-domiciled status, which allows her to earn money abroad without paying taxes in Britain for a period of up to 15 years, has been a divisive issue in the UK.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}