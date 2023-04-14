Infosys doles out find dividend for FY23: Here's how much dividend the tech giant has paid in last 5 years1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 07:54 AM IST
- The record date for the final dividend payment is 2 June
India's second-biggest software services firm Infosys Ltd has recommended a final dividend of ₹17.50 per equity share for the financial year ending 31 March, 2023. The record date for the above dividend payment is 2 June.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×