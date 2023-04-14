India's second-biggest software services firm Infosys Ltd has recommended a final dividend of ₹17.50 per equity share for the financial year ending 31 March, 2023. The record date for the above dividend payment is 2 June.

"The record date for the purposes of the annual general meeting (AGM) and payment of final dividend is June 2, 2023. The dividend will be paid on July 3," the company said in a filing.

The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders of the firm whose names appear on the register of members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on record date.

To recall, the Bengaluru-based company has announced a dividend of ₹16.50 per share worth ₹6,940 crore in FY23 so far.

Infosys has announced ₹6,309 crore in total dividends in FY22 and ₹5,112 crore dividends in FY21. This is against ₹11,391 crore dividends paid by HCL Technologies and ₹7,686 crore dividend declared by TCS in FY22. TCS announced ₹8,510 crore in dividends in FY21 and HCL Tech ₹2,714 crore.

Infosys commands a dividend yield of 2.45 per cent against TCS' 3.6 per cent, as of latest closing.

Infosys has declared 47 dividends since 25 October, 2000, according to data from Trendlyne.

In the past 12 months, Infosys has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹32.50 per share.

At the current share price of ₹1389.20, this results in a dividend yield of 2.34 per cent.

How much dividend the tech giant has paid in last 5 years -

Oct 27, 2022 16.50 INTERIM

May 31, 2022 16.00 FINAL

Oct 26, 2021 15.00 INTERIM

May 31, 2021 15.00 FINAL

Oct 23, 2020 12.00 INTERIM

May 29, 2020 9.50 FINAL

Oct 23, 2019 8.00 INTERIM

Jun 13, 2019 10.50 FINAL

Jan 24, 2019 4.00 SPECIAL

Oct 25, 2018 7.00

Jun 14, 2018 20.50 FINAL

Jun 14, 2018 10.00 SPECIAL

