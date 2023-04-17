Infosys share price drops over 11% to trade at ₹1229.30 per share on the NSE, down ₹160 per share1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 10:05 AM IST
- Share price of IT major Infosys dropped an unprecedented 10% in opening trade on Monday April 17, 2023.
Share price of IT major Infosys dropped an unprecedented 10% in opening trade on Monday April 17, 2023 to hit lower circuit. Trading in the stock has been halted for some time.
