Shares of Infosys Ltd tumbled 11 per cent to ₹1,231.80 apiece, the most intraday since March 2020, in Monday's trade after the IT services firm's guidance painted a negative outlook for India’s technology sector following turmoil at US and European banks.

The stock has grown by 2.5 times over the past five years from ₹564 in April 2018 to ₹1,388 levels in April 2023. Post its March quarter results, Infosys' shares have an average price target of ₹1,540, which suggests a 25 per cent potential upside on the counter.

Infosys was hit by a wave of downgrades after it said that sales growth will be just 4 per cent to 7 per cent this financial year because of a reduction in client spending and an uncertain demand environment due to US bank failures. That compares with an average analyst estimate of 10.6 per cent.

As many as 10 brokers including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Macquarie Group and Citigroup have lowered their ratings on the stock. Analysts are now the least bullish on Infosys since December 2019, as per Bloomberg data.

What analysts said on IT stock post Q4 results

Sharekhan

"Infosys delivered a surprisingly weak Q4, with 3.2% q-o-q decline in CC revenue missing estimates on account of unplanned project ramp downs and owing to one-time revenue impact due to cancellations and specific client issues," said domestic brokerage house Sharekhan.

Given the weak quarterly numbers and uncertain macro backdrop, the brokerage expects the stock to underperform in the near term.

"We expect muted 3.7%/5.4% Sales and PAT CAGR respectively over FY23-25E Hence, we downgrade the stock to hold with a revised price target of Rs. 1500.. At the CMP the stock trades at 23.4x its FY2024E EPS and 21.7x its FY2025E EPS," the note said.

Motilal Oswal

"Infosys reported weak 4QFY23 revenue of $4.55b (-3.2% QoQ in CC), below our estimate of 0.6% QoQ, due to project ramp downs and one-off project cancellations. This led to company missing its FY23 $ revenue growth guidance by 85 bp (at mid-point)," Motilal Oswal said.

"Q4 deal TCV of USD2.1b was down 37% QoQ. EBIT margin declined 50bp to 21.0% and was in-line. It gave FY24 $ CC revenue growth guidance of 4-7% YoY, which we consider to be ambitious and expect growth to be towards the lower end of guidance (5.2% YoY CC)," the note stated.

Motilal Oswal has lowered its our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 4/5% and expect the stock's short-term performance to be adversely impacted. "We value the stock at 21x FY25E EPS," it added, reiterating a 'Buy' call on the stock.

ICICI Direct

Analysts at ICICI Direct has also maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,600 per share. "We value Infosys at ₹1,600 ie, 22 times P/E on FY25E EPS," the note said.

Key triggers for future price performance:

Differentiated digital and cloud capabilities to drive growth

Growth remained broad-based and deal momentum robust, with digital transformation rapidly getting scaled up across verticals and regions

Infosys to post rupee revenue growth of 10.3% CAGR in FY23-25E

Double-digit return ratios, strong cash generation and healthy payout

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Meghna Sen Business journalist tracking markets, companies, economy and crypto for Livemint. She has 6 years of experience with online and print publications. Email: meghnasen08@gmail.com Read more from this author

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test