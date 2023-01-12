Infosys exceeds expectations in Q3. How may the stock react to quarterly prints?

According to Chowdhury, Infosys Ltd.’s operating margins in Q3FY23 remained resilient due to cost optimization benefits which have offset the impact of seasonal weakness in operating parameters. Attrition also reduced meaningfully during this quarter and is expected to decline further in the near term which is positive for the company. Despite the ongoing global turmoil, Infosys was able to withstand on most of the parameters along with an upward revision to the revenue guidance for FY23.