Infosys exceeds expectations in Q3. How will the stock react to quarterly prints?

Infosys said, strong Q3 performance with year-on-year growth at 13.7% and sequential growth at 2.4% in constant currency. Year-on-year growth was in double digits for most business segments and geographical regions in constant currency terms. Large deal TCV for the quarter was the strongest in the last 8 quarters at $3.3 billion. Digital comprised 62.9% of overall revenues and grew at 21.7% in constant currency. The operating margin for the quarter remained resilient at 21.5%.