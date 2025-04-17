Infosys gives ESOPs worth ₹50 crore to CEO Salil Parekh in FY25

India's second-largest IT company, Infosys Ltd, on Thursday, April 17, announced its January to March quarter results of the financial year ended 2024-25. The company also disclosed that Infosys has granted more than ₹50 crore in Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) to Salil Parekh, the managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) in the 2025 fiscal.
(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)
