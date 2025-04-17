Infosys gives ESOPs worth ₹50 crore to CEO Salil Parekh in FY25

  • Infosys gives ESOPs worth 50 crore to CEO Salil Parekh in FY25

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published17 Apr 2025, 06:25 PM IST
Salil Parekh, the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Infosys.
Salil Parekh, the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Infosys.

India's second-largest IT company, Infosys Ltd, on Thursday, April 17, announced its January to March quarter results of the financial year ended 2024-25. The company also disclosed that Infosys has granted more than 50 crore in Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) to Salil Parekh, the managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) in the 2025 fiscal. 

 

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsInfosys gives ESOPs worth ₹50 crore to CEO Salil Parekh in FY25
MoreLess
First Published:17 Apr 2025, 06:25 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.