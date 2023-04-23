Market valuation of 8 of top 10 firms fell by 1.17 lakh cr last week, Infosys biggest loser3 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 12:05 PM IST
As the stock market remained jittery after unexpectedly low Q4 results of some IT firms, top 8 firms lost aroundd 1.17 lakh crore of market valuation
As weak quarterly results of many tech giants proved to be a market dampener last week, around eight of the top 10 most valued firms lost a combined market value of ₹1,17,493.78 crore in the last seven days. Out of the eight firms, Infosys was the worst hit. Companies like Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank were among the top 8 losers of the market.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×