As weak quarterly results of many tech giants proved to be a market dampener last week, around eight of the top 10 most valued firms lost a combined market value of ₹1,17,493.78 crore in the last seven days. Out of the eight firms, Infosys was the worst hit. Companies like Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank were among the top 8 losers of the market.

