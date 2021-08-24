Infosys hits $100 bln in market capitalisation as shares hit fresh record high

“Infosys is witnessing strong demand from clients across segments as clients are looking to aggressively invest in IT to cut their cost in legacy operation and redirect those savings in new areas of growth. Despite supply-side pressure, Infosys is targeting to deliver margins in a similar range like FY21 (if we exclude one-time cost benefit impact from FY21) as it benefits from higher offshoring and automation," said Edelweiss Research in a note to its investors.