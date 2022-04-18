Shares of Infosys declined more than 6% to ₹1,628 apiece on the BSE in Monday's opening deals after its Q4FY22 results came below expectations. Infosys' market capitalization fell to ₹6,92,281 crore on the BSE, with its investors losing over ₹40,000 crore in early deals. Nifty IT index declined the most and was down nearly 4%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}