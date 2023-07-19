Infosys Q1 Result Preview: Expect softer revenue, margins; here's what to watch out for3 min read 19 Jul 2023, 12:21 PM IST
Infosys Q1 Result Preview: IT major Infosys is expected to report softer Q1FY24 results, with tepid revenue growth and a possible decline in operating margin. Project cancellations and macro headwinds in the US and Europe are likely to have impacted performance.
IT major Infosys' Q1FY24 results may come on the softer side, with tepid growth in revenue and a possible decline in operating margin on account of project cancellation amid macro headwinds in the key markets in the US and Europe.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×