"Margins are expected to remain flat as efforts from pyramid optimization, utilization, and sub-con will be offset by likely increase in travel and facility costs. We have not assumed wage hikes for Infosys in Q1. We expect Infosys to retain its guidance of 4-7 per cent CC revenue growth and 20-22 per cent EBIT margin guidance for FY24. Watch out for FY24 guidance update, vertical outlook, deal TCVs and pipeline, margin levers, attrition and pricing," said Phillip Capital.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}