Infosys Q1 Results 2025 Live Updates: Net profit likely to fall QoQ despite revenue growth; deal pipeline, guidance eyed

Infosys Q1 Results 2025 Live Updates: Infosys, the second-largest IT services company in India, is set to report its Q1 results today. The board of directors of Infosys is scheduled to meet today, 23 July 2025, to consider and approve the financial results for the first quarter of FY26.

After mixed Q1 results from other IT majors, such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies, focus will be on Infosys’ deal TCVs and pipeline, management commentary on demand outlook, hiring trends, and GenAI deal wins.

Infosys Q1 Results Preview Infosys is expected to report a revenue growth of above 2% on a sequential basis during the quarter ended June 2025, led by growth in the BFSI segment and higher working days. However, net profit is estimated to fall by around 2.3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), analysts said.

Operating margins in Q1FY26 are expected to contract by 120 bps on the back of wage hike for senior staff and acquisition costs for MRE Consulting and onsite expenses. Analysts expect Infosys’ management to increase the company’s revenue growth guidance for FY26E to 1%-3% YoY from 0%-3% YoY.

Infosys Q1 Results 2025 Live: Revenue growth seen above 2% QoQ Infosys is expected to report a revenue growth of above 2% on a sequential basis during the quarter ended June 2025, led by growth in the BFSI segment and higher working days. Revenue in dollar terms is estimated to grow nearly 2% QoQ, driven by cross currency tailwinds.

Infosys Q1 Results 2025 Live: Infosys shares trade higher ahead of Q1 results today Infosys share price traded higher ahead of Q1 results today. Infosys shares gained as much as 1.04% to ₹1,586.50 apiece on the BSE. The IT stock opened higher at ₹1,579.80 apiece as against its previous close of ₹1,570.10 per share. Infosys stock hit an intraday low of ₹1,573.25 apiece.

