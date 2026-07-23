Infosys Q1 results: Profit up 12% YoY to ₹7,769 crore

oYInfosys Q1 results: India's second-largest IT company by market capitalisation, Infosys, on Thursday, 23 July, reported a 12.3% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit to ₹7,769 crore for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27). In the same quarter of the previous financial year, the company's profit was ₹6,921 crore.

However, sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company's profit declined 8.6% from ₹8,501 crore in Q4FY26.

Revenue from operations for Q1FY27 stood at ₹48,211 crore, up 14% YoY and 3.9% QoQ. In Q1FY26, Infosys' revenue was ₹42,279 crore, while in Q4FY26, it was ₹46,402 crore.

Meanwhile, the company announced the appointment of Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO designate of the company. He will be appointed as Infosys CEO and Managing Director on 1 April 2027 for a five-year term.

“The board is delighted to appoint Dash as CEO designate. Our industry is entering a period of considerable change. The board was clear that our next CEO needed to combine the ability to drive bold transformation with the judgment to preserve the values and customer trust that have always distinguished Infosys. It gives me great pleasure that we have an internal leader as our next CEO," said Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of the Board, Infosys.

"Salil has been instrumental in the turnaround of the company, establishing its leadership in the digital era, and laying the foundation for a strong and differentiated AI strategy. He will continue to lead the company until 31 March 2027, and work closely with Dash to ensure a seamless leadership transition," said Nilekani.

Infosys Q1 earnings: Key takeaways Let's take a look at the five key highlights from Infosys' June-quarter scorecard:

1. Key numbers The company's revenue in Q1FY27 rose 2.4% YoY and 1% QoQ in constant currency (CC) terms. EBIT increased by 15.4% YoY and 4.3% QoQ to ₹10,163 crore, while EBIT margin came at 21.1%, up 0.3% YoY and 0.1% QoQ. Basic EPS stood at ₹19.19, rising 14.9% YoY.

“Our resilient margins of 21.1% and consistent strong cash generation reflect the strength of our business model, disciplined execution and continued focus on operational excellence in a challenging business environment”, said Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO, Infosys.

“We are accelerating investments in AI, talent, and platforms to drive future growth and remain committed to improving productivity, expanding operating leverage and maintaining the financial flexibility needed to capitalise on emerging opportunities while delivering sustainable shareholder value,” Sanghrajka said.