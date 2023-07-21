Infosys Q1 Results: Here's what brokerages say about the stock post earnings

Infosys Q1 Results: Here's what brokerages say about the stock post earnings5 min read 21 Jul 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Infosys reported mixed Q1 results, and the management reduced its revenue guidance for FY24 but retained its operating margin forecast. Following the results, Infosys shares slumped over 8% and several brokerages reduced their ratings and earnings estimates for the stock.
Infosys's June quarter results were mixed. The Information Technology (IT) major's revenue was somewhat in line with street's estimates, but the profit and operating margin numbers fell short.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×