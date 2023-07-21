Infosys Q1 Results: Here's what brokerages say about the stock post earnings

As of now one should have a wait and watch approach for this counter where the next support is around 1250 that can be considered as buying zone on the flip side 1430 - 1450 the bearish gap will act as resistance. This has been an underperformer that may continue, traders are advised to focus on other counters from this space that has given spectacular moves recently post their results.

