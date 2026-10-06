Infosys Q2 2026 quarterly results: Announcement date and time, earnings schedule, dividend history - Details

Infosys is set to announce its Q2 FY27 results on Friday, 23 October, with the company’s Board of Directors scheduled to meet on October 22 and 23 to approve the audited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2026. The company is also expected to consider an interim dividend alongside the results.

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The announcement will come amid a busy September-quarter earnings season for India’s IT sector. TCS will kick off the season on 8 October, followed by HCLTech on 12 October and Tata Technologies on 14 October. Wipro and Tech Mahindra are scheduled to report on 15 October, while LTTS, Infosys and Coforge will announce their results later in the month. Mphasis is slated to release its Q2 FY27 results on 5 November.

Infosys informed the stock exchanges on 15 September about the scheduled board meeting to approve its September-quarter financial results.

Infosys Q2 Results - Announcement date and time Infosys is scheduled to announce its Q2 FY27 financial results on Friday, 23 October 2026, for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. The results are expected to be released after market hours, with the announcement typically coming around 3:45 PM IST.

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The company’s board meeting is scheduled for October 22 and 23, during which the directors will consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2026.

The trading window has remained closed from 16 September and is scheduled to reopen on 26 October 2026, following the results announcement.

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Infosys Q2 Results - Earnings schedule According to brokerages, investor focus is likely to centre on five key factors: the reasons for the expected underperformance in revenue growth in FY27, the retention and renewal of mega-deals won in recent years, and the extent to which growth is being impacted by macroeconomic weakness versus AI-led deflation.

Investors are also expected to track the conversion of GenAI programmes from pilots to scaled deployments and assess whether these initiatives are driving incremental revenue or leading to deflation in existing work. Another key area of focus will be the levers available to defend margins amid elevated pricing pressure.

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Infosys Q2 Results - Dividend history As per the company’s official announcement, the Infosys board is scheduled to consider and approve an interim dividend for Q2 FY27. If approved, the dividend will be declared after the board meeting on 23 October.

Following the Q2 results, Infosys will also host a conference call with analysts and shareholders on 23 October to discuss the company’s financial performance and outlook.

Infosys has maintained a consistent track record of returning cash to shareholders. The company paid an interim dividend of ₹23 per share on 27 October 2025, following the announcement of a final dividend of ₹22 per share on 30 May 2025.

In 2024, Infosys declared a final dividend of ₹20 per share, including a special dividend of ₹8, followed by an interim dividend of ₹21 per share on 29 October. In 2023, it paid a final dividend of ₹17.50 per share and an interim dividend of ₹18 per share.

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On 27 October 2022, the company announced a final dividend of ₹16 per share and an interim dividend of ₹16.50 per share. In 2021, Infosys paid a final dividend of ₹15 per share on 31 May, followed by an interim dividend of ₹15 per share on 26 October, according to Trendlyne data.

Infosys share price today Infosys share price today opened at ₹1,019.45 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,020.80 per share, and an intraday low of ₹1,005.05 per share.

Sudeep Shah, Vice President – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Infosys faced resistance near its 20-day EMA and formed a sizeable bearish candle before closing lower. He noted that the stock continues to trade below key short- and long-term moving averages on both the daily and weekly charts, while the MACD remains below the zero line on both timeframes, signalling a bearish bias.

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On the downside, Shah expects the ₹980–975 zone, which marks the previous swing low, to act as a key support. A decisive break below this range could extend the stock’s weakness. On the upside, the ₹1,050–1,060 zone is likely to act as an immediate resistance, he said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.