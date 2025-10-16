Infosys announces dividend of ₹23 per share. Check record date and other details

Infosys dividend: IT major Infosys Limited announced a dividend of ₹23 per share, along with its financial results for the June-September quarter on Thursday, October 16.

The company said it has fixed October 27 as a record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders to receive the said dividend. Meanwhile, the company said November 7 will be the payout date.

"The Board, at their meeting held on October 15-16, 2025,... declared an interim dividend of ₹ 23/- per equity share, fixed October 27, 2025, as a record date and November 7, 2025, as a payout date," the company said in an exchange filing today.

Infosys dividend history In the last 12 months, Infosys has declared dividends worth ₹43 apiece, according to Trendlyne data.

Prior to this, Infosys had announced a final dividend of ₹22 per share, with the record date set as May 30, 2025. At the prevailing share price, Infosys' dividend yield stands at 2.92%.

Since May 2002, the IT major has paid dividends 49 times, the data stated.

Infosys Q2 results During the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, Infosys reported a 13.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹7,364 crore. The figure stood at ₹6,506 crore in the same period a year ago.

Also Read | Dividend stock HMA Agro declares board meeting date to announce Q1 results 2025

The company's consolidated revenue jumped 8.6% YoY to ₹44,490 crore in Q2 FY26 from ₹40,986 crore in the year-ago period. The revenues rose 2.9% YoY in constant currency (CC) terms.

“We have now delivered two consecutive quarters of strong growth, demonstrating our unique market positioning and client relevance. Strong deal wins, with 67% net new in Q2, reflect our deep understanding of clients’ priorities to deliver value from AI in this environment”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.

The operating margins stood at 21% during the quarter under review, recording a decline of 0.1% YoY but a growth of 0.2% QoQ.

The total contract value of large deal wins was $3.1 billion, with a net new of 67%. The figure stood at $3.8 billion.

"We had robust all-round performance in Q2 - strong growth, resilient margins, very high cash generation and 13.1% EPS growth year on year in rupee terms. We continue to make strategic investments to futureproof the business with a tight focus on execution, amidst high uncertainty”, said Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO.

“In line with our Capital Allocation Policy, we have announced a share buyback for ₹18,000 crores during the quarter and an interim dividend of ₹23 per share, an increase of 9.5% over the last fiscal,” he added.

Additionally, as part of internal reorganisation, Infosys approved the transfer of 90% of the shareholding held by Infosys Limited in Infosys Consulting S.R.L., Argentina, a majority-owned subsidiary of Infosys Limited, to Infosys Nova Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys Limited.

Additionally, it also approved the incorporation of a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary in Egypt as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys Singapore Pte Ltd.

Infosys share price ended at ₹1472.75 on the BSE, down -0.08%.