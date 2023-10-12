Infosys ADRs sink 7% on NYSE as Q2 results, guidance disappoints street

After the announcement of its Q2FY24 financial result, Infosys witnessed a sharp decline in its American Depository Receipts on NYSE on Thursday

Infosys ADRs crashed by 7 per cent to $16.25 per cent as of 7:30 pm (India). The ADR decline came after the IT firm trimmed its revenue growth guidance for FY 24.

In its September quarter financial results, Infosys revenue growth guidance has been trimmed to 1%-2.5% from 1%-3.5% for FY 24. The company scrip closed at ₹1,464.55 apiece, down nearly 2% on BSE on Thursday.

The cut in its revenue guidance was unexpected in the September quarter result of the company. In constant currency terms, Infosys now projects revenue growth in FY24 of 1% to 2.5%. However, it managed to stick to the 20%–22% operating margin guidance for the year. In Q1FY24 results, Infosys notably slashed its FY24 revenue outlook from 4%-7% to 1%-3.5%.

American Depositary Receipt (ADR) serves as a tool for foreign companies to trade on US stock markets, just like regular shares of US companies. An American Depository Receipt is similar to a special certificate issued by a US bank.

The IT major witnessed a 3.2% YoY rise in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter of the current financial year to ₹6,212 crore against a net profit of ₹6,021 crore in the year-ago period. Company's consolidated net profit increased by 4.5%.

Its consolidated revenue from operations increased to ₹38,994 crores during the quarter ended September from ₹36,538 crore in Q2FY23. Sequentially, up 2.8% from ₹37,933 crore in Q4FY23.

Infosys is witnessing a major decline in discretionary programs, the final transformation programs- and a consistently sluggish decision-making process, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD in a press conference on Thursday.

He also said that the guidance for the rest of the financial year is based on factors like the constraints on volumes faced by the IT firm in September quarter.

"Our future prospects are greatly enhanced by the big and mega contract wins, but as we anticipate the ramp-ups that will occur towards the end of the year, as we previously disclosed, even some of those ramp-ups will be pushed out, so that's where we are with the guidance," he added.

