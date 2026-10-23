Infosys Q2 results, dividend 2026 amount announced: ₹26 per share payout, profit jumps 6.23% YoY - Check record date

Infosys Q2 results 2026: Infosys, on Friday, reported a 6.23% annual jump in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) to ₹7832 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2026-27. The IT major also declared an interim dividend of ₹26 per equity share with a face value of ₹5 each.

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Infosys share price closed marginally higher on Friday, despite the bearish sentiment prevailing across the Indian stock market today. Here are all the details about Infosys Q2 results, dividend announcement and its record date.

Infosys Q2 results The Bengaluru-headquartered IT services firm reported a net profit of ₹7,823 crore in Q2FY27, which is 6.23% higher than ₹7,364 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The IT services firm’s net revenue from operations stood at ₹49,244 crore in Q2FY27 against ₹44,490 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Infosys dividend announcement, record date, payout date The company’s board of directors, on Friday, considered and approved, interim dividend of ₹26 per share, which is 500% of the stock’s face value. It has also announced record date to determine eligibility for the payout and the payment date.

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As per Infosys BSE filing, investors must own the stock before record date, fixed November 3, to become eligible for the payout. The announced dividend is scheduled to be paid by November 11.

Infosys Q2 results key highlights : Revenue growth Its revenue growth stood at 1.2% on a sequential basis ( in constant currency terms), whereas 1.5% on an annual basis (in CC terms). Its operating margin remained stable at 21%. Earnings per share (EPS) growth stood at 8.7% on an annual basis in rupee terms. TCV of large deal wins stood at $5.2 billion, with 62% net new.

In the first half of financial year 2026-27, Infosys’ H1 revenues grew at 1.9% on an annual basis (in CC terms) and its operating margin for H1 stood at 21%.

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“We had strong large deals of $5.2 billion, including a mega deal of over $2 billion, reinforcing our position as a trusted partner in the marketplace when clients embark on large and complex transformation programs. Our AI revenue was at 10.5% and grew 29% quarter-on-quarter. As enterprises move to AI adoption at scale, the strong growth in AI revenues is a recognition of our differentiated market positioning and client confidence,” said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.

Infosys guidance for FY27 The company kept its revenue growth guidance at 1%-2% in constant currency terms. Whereas, operating margin is likely to remain near 20%-22%. “We delivered operating margins of 21.0% in Q2 amidst heightened volatility. Focus on cost and operational efficiency measures while making the required investments, have led to stable margins,” said Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO

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