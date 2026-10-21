Infosys Q2 results, dividend 2026 amount, record date announcement date-time: Preview, earnings schedule, history, yield

Infosys Q2 results 2026 schedule: Shares of IT heavyweight, Infosys Limited, surged during Wednesday’s trading session ahead of the announcement for second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27 later this week. The recent rally in the IT stock is also driven by a strong set of earnings announced by other IT companies so far for the quarter ended in September.

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With less than a week left for Infosys Q2 result 2026 announcements, here are all the details about its earnings schedule, dividend announcement, and Q2FY27 results expectations.

Infosys Q2 result date and time Infosys’ board of directors meeting is scheduled to begin on Thursday, October 22 and conclude next day, i.e. October 23. The IT heavyweight will announce its Q2FY27 results on Friday.

The global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services will announce results post market hours. As per its latest BSE filing, Q2 results will be announced around “around 3:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) (6:15 a.m. ET; 3:15 a.m. PST; 11:15 a.m. London time; 6:15 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time).”

Infosys Q2 result press conference, earnings call The Infosys Q2 results 2026 announcement will be followed by a press conference at 4:30 pm on Friday. Documents linked to the press conference will be available after 6:30 pm. Infosys Q2 earnings call will start at 6 pm on Friday, October 23. The replay of earnings call will remain available till October 30.

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Infosys dividend history, record date announcement time The company’s board of directors will also consider and approve interim dividend for FY27. The board is also expected to announce record date details on Friday. The IT firm has announced a total of ₹48 per equity share dividend in the last one year.

Infosys Q2 result preview Infosys Q2FY27 revenue is expected to grow 1.7% on a quarterly basis (in constant currency terms), and around 1.5% on USD terms, as per Nuvama Institutional Equities report. Its EBIT margin is likely to expand +30bp on a quarter on quarter basis.

“We expect Infosys to trim its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 1.0%-2.5% CC YoY (1.5–3% earlier) while maintaining margin guidance. We shall watch out for updates on growth outlook for Q3 and Q4,” stated the brokerage in its report.

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InCred Equities expect, Infosys Q2 revenue growth (in CC terms) to be around 1.9% led by traction in FSI and non-manufacturing portfolio. As per Nuvama report, profit after tax (PAT) may jump 2.3% on a sequential basis and around 7.9% on an annual basis.

Infosys stock returns Infosys share price was trading 3.09% higher at ₹1164.90 per share on BSE in the last minutes of the stock market closing. The IT stock has delivered 17.4% return in two weeks, and 12% return in one month. Its share price value has declined 20.86% in one year and around 37% in two years.