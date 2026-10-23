Infosys Q2 results, dividend 2026 amount, record date announcement today: Time, preview; buy, sell, hold amid earnings?

Infosys Q2 results 2026 today: IT giant Infosys is all set to announce its financial results for the quarter ending on 30 September 2026 (Q2 results 2026), along with dividend, on Friday, 23 October.

Infosys share price remained weak in Thursday's trading session, ended the day 1.25% lower at ₹1,153.35 per share on 22 October.

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Infosys Q2 results 2026 schedule Infosys’ board of directors is scheduled to meet from Thursday, October 22, to Friday, October 23, to review the company’s financial performance for the September quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27). The IT major will announce its quarterly results on Friday after market hours.

The global provider of AI-first business consulting and technology services will release its Q2 earnings at around 3:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), according to its latest BSE filing. The announcement is scheduled for 6:15 am ET, 3:15 am PST, 11:15 am London time and 6:15 pm Singapore/Hong Kong time.

Following the results announcement, Infosys will hold a press conference at 4:30 pm on Friday, with related documents expected to be available after 6:30 pm. The company’s Q2FY27 earnings call is scheduled to begin at 6 pm on October 23, and a replay of the call will remain accessible until October 30.

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Infosys dividend 2026 details In addition to reviewing the quarterly performance, the board will consider and approve an interim dividend for FY27. Infosys is also expected to announce the dividend record date on Friday. The company distributed a total dividend of ₹48 per equity share over the past year.

Infosys Q2 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Infosys to lower its FY2027 revenue growth guidance to 1.5-2.5%. The revised outlook implies sequential constant-currency revenue growth of -0.7% to 0.6% in Q3 and Q4 FY27.

Besides the usual seasonal weakness in the March quarter, the company is also expected to face the impact of a ramp-down by a large automotive client.

The firm further said that investors are likely to focus on the reasons behind the anticipated revenue growth underperformance in FY2027, the retention and renewal of large deals won in recent years, and the relative impact of macroeconomic weakness and AI-led deflation on growth.

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Other key areas of focus include the pace at which generative AI (GenAI) programmes move from pilot projects to large-scale deployments, whether these initiatives generate new revenue or reduce existing work, and the measures Infosys can take to protect margins amid elevated pricing pressure.

Meanwhile, Axis Securities expects Infosys to report a 1.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in revenue, supported by the ramp-up of deals, contributions from acquisitions and performance across business verticals.

The brokerage firm further anticipates EBIT margins are projected to expand by 55 basis points QoQ, aided by the absence of wage hikes and productivity improvements under Project Maximus. Key factors to watch include management commentary on the deal pipeline, the outlook for acquisitions, trends in client spending and the company’s FY27 revenue growth guidance.

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Meanwhile, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, believes that Infosys is expected to report a muted Q2FY27 performance, with modest revenue growth amid weak discretionary spending, AI-led pricing pressures and an uncertain global demand environment.

“AI-led deflation, investments in artificial intelligence capabilities and changing client expectations could restrict margin expansion. Ahead of the results, investors should closely monitor FY27 revenue growth guidance, EBIT margin trajectory, large deal wins and their conversion into revenue. Management commentary on demand trends across retail, communications and manufacturing, employee utilisation, attrition and the contribution of AI-led services will also be crucial in assessing the company’s growth outlook for the second half of FY27,” said Srivastava.

Infosys share price - Should you buy, sell or hold ahead of Q2 results 2026? Srivastava said that investors should avoid aggressive fresh buying ahead of the results, given the uncertainty surrounding growth guidance and the sustainability of margins.

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She further recommended existing shareholders to consider holding the stock if valuations remain reasonable and their investment horizon is long term.

“Any meaningful correction, supported by stable guidance and improving deal conversion, could offer an accumulation opportunity. The final decision should depend on prevailing valuations, market expectations and management commentary,” she added.

Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, believes that Infosys shares have already seen an uptick ahead of the results, limiting the scope for fresh buying at current levels.

“Hence, I would recommend avoid initiating a fresh position at this stage. Traders can keep a stop-loss at ₹1,109, with upside targets of ₹1,170, ₹1,188 and ₹1,200, respectively,” Ojha said.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.