Infosys Q3 Results: Infosys announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Thursday, January 16, reporting an attrition rate of 13.7 per cent, compared to 12.9 per cent in the preceding September quarter and the year-ago period.
India's second-largest software services company added net 5,591 employees in the third quarter of current fiscal, taking the total headcount to 323,379 employees from 317,718 in the preceding quarter
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.