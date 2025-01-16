Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Infosys attrition rate rises to 13.7% in December quarter, headcount rises by 5,591 to 3.23 lakh employees

Infosys attrition rate rises to 13.7% in December quarter, headcount rises by 5,591 to 3.23 lakh employees

Nikita Prasad

  • Infosys attrition rate rises to 13.7% in December quarter, headcount rises by 5,591 to 3.23 lakh employees

Infosys Q3 Results: Attrition rate rises to 13.7 per cent in the December quarter of FY25. (Illustration: Reuters)

Infosys Q3 Results: Infosys announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Thursday, January 16, reporting an attrition rate of 13.7 per cent, compared to 12.9 per cent in the preceding September quarter and the year-ago period.

India's second-largest software services company added net 5,591 employees in the third quarter of current fiscal, taking the total headcount to 323,379 employees from 317,718 in the preceding quarter

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.