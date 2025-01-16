Infosys attrition rate rises to 13.7% in December quarter, headcount rises by 5,591 to 3.23 lakh employees
Infosys Q3 Results: Infosys announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Thursday, January 16, reporting an attrition rate of 13.7 per cent, compared to 12.9 per cent in the preceding September quarter and the year-ago period.
India's second-largest software services company added net 5,591 employees in the third quarter of current fiscal, taking the total headcount to 323,379 employees from 317,718 in the preceding quarter